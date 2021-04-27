IPL 2021: RCB Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal Reunites With CSK Captain MS Dhoni | See Picture

Moments after their IPL 2021 clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared an image of him having a conversation with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

Chahal captioned the image, “The best moment is reunite.”

The image showed Dhoni explaining something to Chahal across the boundary rope and he appeared to listen to former skipper patiently with his hands behind.

The best moment is reunite 🤗 pic.twitter.com/NqujnolXk6 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 26, 2021

Chahal tweeted the image a few hours after RCB lost to CSK by 69 runs. The tweet has got more than 75,000 likes thousands of retweets.

A user said Chahal’s respect for Dhoni is great and another just wished the bowler for rest of the Indian Premier League matches.

Chahal's Respect for Mahi Bhai is Great❣️❤️🔥 — Bipin Gupta (@Bipingupta133) April 26, 2021

Chahal bro we always support uAll the best for the rest of the matches — Wear Mask Stay Safe (@ImNagFan) April 26, 2021

CSK also shared a few images of players from both the teams, including Chahal and Kohli with Dhoni, catching up individuallyafter the game Sunday night. It said, “The love for the game is always the winner.”

The love for the game is always the winner.💛Kings 🤝 Challengers catching up post-match!#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/GOXuZERfKU — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021

Opting to bat first, CSK posted 191/4 on the board after a blockbuster innings by Ravindra Jadeja who smashed 62 off 28, including 37 off the final over of Harshal Patel. Chasing the target, RCB managed to reach only 122/9 in 20 overs. Jadeja took three wickets, which included the key middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

RCB had started this IPL season with four straight wins. Later, Kohli admitted that his team was beaten by Jadeja’s individual brilliance. “One guy completely beat us. Today his skill was there for everyone to see,” Kohli said, adding that they will not be disappointed by this result and welcome the brilliant performance so early in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Delhi, and RCB will fly down to Ahmedabad to play against Delhi Capitals in their next match.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here