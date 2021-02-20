IPL 2021: RCB New Recruit Glenn Maxwell is Eager to Play Under Virat Kohli Now, Maxwell has expressed his excitement saying that he is keen to play under India skipper Virat Kohli.

Australia star Glenn Maxwell was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a hefty ₹14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction. After a disastrous season in IPL 2020, the Australia heavy-hitter was let go by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Despite an insipid show, he was purchased by the Virat Kohli-led side after an intense bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday.

Now, Maxwell has expressed his excitement saying that he is keen to play under India skipper Virat Kohli. The maverick Australian all-rounder added that he is hoping that the franchise clinches their maiden title in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The Big Show can add firepower to the side’s batting unit and is looking forward to playing under Kohli, and along with AB de Villiers.

In a video message posted on the social media accounts of the Bangalore-based outfit, Maxwell also mentioned that he is equally excited about joining some of his other friends in the side including Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and an old friend Yuzvendra Chahal. Despite having the prowess of Kohli and the experience and power-hitting of ABD, the franchise has failed in bagging a single title in the tournament.

Maxwell said it was pretty exciting for him and stayed up all night to watch the incredible auction. He expressed his gratitude for all the messages and support he had been receiving since his pricey purchase. “So looking forward to hitting this IPL full steam ahead and getting RCB their first title this year,” he signed off.

Maxwell earned big bucks when Punjab Kings spent ₹10.75 crore on him last year. However, the right-handed batsman scored just 108 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 101.88 and at an average of 15.42. Meanwhile, South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris purchased for ₹16.25 crore and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson at ₹15 crore beat Maxwell in the most expensive players at the auction.