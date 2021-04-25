'One Guy Beat us' - Virat Kohli Lavishes High Praise on Ravindra Jadeja

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli admitted his team was beaten by the individual brilliance of Chennai Super Kings allrounder Ravindra Jadeja. RCB’s winning start to IPL 2021 came to a crushing end on Sunday in Mumbai with a big defeat to CSK who also replaced them at the top of the points table as well.

Jadeja was the star of the contest shining with the bat, ball and in the field as well. He first played a blinder of an innings with an unbeaten 62 off 28 that included clubbing five sixes in the final over from which CSK looted record-equaling 37 runs. And then he took 3/13 with the ball including the big scalps of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers before running out Dan Christian with a direct-hit.

“One guy completely beat us. Today his skill was there for everyone to see,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Kohli was happy with how Jadeja performed considering he will be back playing for India in a couple of months. “His ability has been there for everyone to see. I am very happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and on the field. After two months, he will be back playing for India and it is always a pleasure to see your premier all-rounder do well with the bat. When he plays well and is confident, it lets out many opportunities.”

CSK won by 69 runs and Kohli said they aren’t going to be disappointed by the result and instead feels that it’s good that such a performance has come so early in the season.

“You have to look at it the right way. I feel this is a positive feedback for our side. A performance like this, it is good to get this out early on in the tournament,” he said.

RCB started the season with four straight wins – their best ever in IPL history. They will next face Delhi Capitals after flying down to Ahmedabad where they are scheduled to play four matches.

