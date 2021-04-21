IPL 2021: RCB Shares a Happy Picture of Glenn Maxwell to Celebrate Achievement of Being Only Unbeaten Side

One of the biggest mysteries of the Indian Premier League is how the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hasn’t won even a single T20 title thus far. RCB boast of having two modern-day legends on their side including the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, yet every season,the team fails to cross the finishing line. However, 2021 might be the year for the Bangalore outfit.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is experiencing a dream run in IPL 2021 as they have won all their three games in the tournament thus far. The franchise is proudly sitting at the top of the points table with six points under their belt from three games. Besides, they are the only unbeatable team in the tournament as they defeated Mumbai Indians in their first match followed by a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This is the first time in the 13-year history of the T20 Championship that the Bangalore outfit has won three league gameson a trot. Celebrating their achievement, the official Instagram handle of the team shared a cheerful snap of Glenn Maxwell while asking the fans for thumbs up if they represent the only unbeaten side till now in IPL 2021.

During the IPL 2021 auctions, RCB played a big gamble as they acquired the services of the Australian all-rounderMaxwell, after shelling out a whopping INR 14.25 crores. This was a big move considering Maxwell experienced an underwhelming run for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2020.

However, the inclusion of Maxwell has proved to be a masterstroke for RCB. The star all-rounder is the team's highest run-getter with 176 runs in three matches at an average of 58.67. Also, in all three games, Maxwell played a sublime role with the willow to help the Challengers win the matches.

