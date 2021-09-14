IPL 2021: RCB Twitter Account Restored After Getting Hacked

Royal Challengers Banglore’s Twitter handle has been restored after being hacked on Monday.

The account was compromised for a few hours before RCB’s technical team successfully got regained the access.

The incident caught attention after a tweet criticising American car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk was sent out by RCB’s Twitter handle. After getting the account’s access back, RCB posted a tweet informing fans about the hacking.

They also expressed regret over the unwarranted post from their handle.

The team said that did not agree with the content of those tweets and that they were now deleted.

Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 13, 2021

Earlier, the tweet sent out allegedly by the hackers had lashed out at Musk for Bitcoin mining and highlighted the environmental concerns of it.

This was in reply to one of Musk’s tweet.

The reply from RCB’s hacked handle read, “Tesla got $1.5bn in environmental subsidies in 2020, funded by the taxpayer. It turned around and spent $1.5bn on Bitcoin, which is mostly mined with electricity from coal."

Meanwhile, RCB’s preparation for the second leg of the IPL is in full swing and skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj have also landed in Dubai on to begin their quarantine.

The two will be serving a mandatory six-day quarantine before linking with the rest of the RCB camp for practice. Indian players, who were part of the Test team in England, hace joined their respective franchise ahead of the scheduled starts after the fifth and final test against in Manchester was cancelled.

The second leg of the IPL 14 is scheduled to begin on September 19 with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium Dubai.

RCB will resume their IPL 14 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20. The team currently occupies thet hird position on the point-table and will be looking to end their wait for a first-ever IPL trophy.

