IPL 2021: RCB vs DC: Thunderstorm, Camaraderie, and a Thrilling One-run Win
Even the weather knew the top 2nd and 3rd in order were competing on Tuesday, 27th April at Narendra Modi Stadium to stay in the top league, the result being RCB leading the table charts.
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: April 28, 2021, 1:31 PM IST
A pot-pourri of emotions ensued when on Tuesday, 27th April, Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The official social media handles of both the teams were already pumped up for the face-off that took place later in the day.
| We just need 51 seconds of your time to get you pumped up for #DCvRCB #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/wtqgmc8QNg
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
The stage is set.
Ready for the entertainment, 12th Man Army? #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvsRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/ttMBZwhJED
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
Delhi Capitals went a notch up and declared it a Hulk vs The Big Show spectacle, the caption read “Ready for a ” Rumble at the world’s largest cricket stadium”
View this post on Instagram
It was as if even the weather knew that the top 2nd and 3rd in order were competing to climb up the ladder and to jazz up the situation a sandstorm occurred, leading to a few minutes delay just before DC chased down a memorable 172.
View this post on Instagram
It all started when DC’s Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to bowl. They did pretty well, as the bowlers took early wickets of Kohli, Padikal, Maxwell. Here’s how the Twiterati responded.
Kohli chops one back onto his stumps trying to run a ball down to Third Man
A big wicket in the powerplay #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
Two balls. Two wickets.
DP is clean bowled by Ishant and both the openers are back in the hut
RCB – 30/2 (4.2)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
Chopped
Pumped #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/5QnyPSBGnt
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
DC pace attack zindabad #RockyAurVicky #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/4wJHXVwJ69
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
Mishi bhai comes out on top
Steve Smith holds on to the catch at Long On to dismiss his Australian mate
RCB – 60/3 (8.3)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB https://t.co/Wo2t70RkLq
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
The RCB was 79/3 at the end of 11 overs. But it was just a mere silence before the storm brought them back on track.
11 overs into the innings, an enthralling battle between bat and ball continues
RCB – 79/3 (11)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
The course of the match changed when Ab de-liviers (ABD) (75* off 42) single-handedly took the scoreboard soaring, the maximum damage happened when at the fag end DC sent Stoinis to bowl the last spell. Mr. De-liviers went all over the ropes and secured 23 runs off the last over. The fanfam’s tweet-meme game was on fire.
An AB master class has helped us reach a competitive total.
With no sign of dew, Bowling unit, you’re up! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/CDH9l6C7vU
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
YES!https://t.co/83HfHoZssr pic.twitter.com/Bmx1kEy7As
— urvi ✦ ia exams (@treasurepinkskz) April 27, 2021
Death.
Taxes.
ABD carrying RCB.
We love you 3000 AB! #ABD #ABDeVilliers @ABdeVilliers17 #RCB #MASTER #IPL #IPL2021 #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/f3E5BKCJ0j
— Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) April 27, 2021
IS THERE ANY LIFETIME SUBSCRIPTION FOR WATCHING ONLY THIS MAN ? pic.twitter.com/qmfLtZFXlW
— Bahubalicricket (@BahubaliCricket) April 27, 2021
I think no bowler can be spared in front of this superhero pic.twitter.com/cmw0qVt5JX
— Baby Penguin (@Pen_under_baby) April 27, 2021
Alien AB devilliers ❤️ @ABdeVilliers17 #AbdeVilliers pic.twitter.com/qIYzQFVtxo
— Kush Thacker (@kd__thacker) April 27, 2021
He also went ahead to secure the fastest 5000 runs in the history of IPL
5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣+ reasons why we love AB! ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/c44MTruS8A
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream https://t.co/J7K2QA3ooC
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
Goat- ABD
Batsman to score 5000 Runs with an 40 Average and 150+ Average –
Ab Devilliers
End of list. #IPL2021 #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/0hKY5n1WGR
— Freak (@cricaddict_18) April 27, 2021
The man
The myth
The legend ✊ pic.twitter.com/SEqG6vHvt3
— Jason Alfred ❁ (@theonlyJSCA) April 27, 2021
The job half done, it was now up to the bowlers of RCB to hoodwink DC’s batsmen to seal the victory, but not before the entertainment was fully rendered
DC pulled off to a rocky start as they lost early wickets, Harsha Patel (2/37), Siraj (1/44), Jamieson (1/32) came in handy and derailed DC’s from the track.
2️⃣ big wickets taken ✅
Required rate at 9️⃣.2️⃣1️⃣
Things are only going to get slower from here. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/FFYijzHL51
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
When in Gujarat bowl like Patel, Harshal Patel.
He is our Shaw Stopper tonight.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
Some tight overs bowled and the RRR is now 1️⃣1️⃣. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/KROvWaelNK
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
It just wasn’t the day for openers as Dhawan, Shaw, Smith fell like cards.
Not Dhawan’s night
DC – 23/1 (2.3)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/6AYzZv85sU
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
It was yet again the middle order to the rescue, as Rishabh Pant (58* off 48) first with Stoinis (22 off 17) and later with Hetmeyer (53* off 25) took the DC all way to the last ball, 6 runs to chase.
Asking for a friend.#RockyAurVicky #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/BHiLOyRVFs
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
Crucial 4️⃣5️⃣-run stand Much-needed impetus #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/RAkbdRhAbx
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
If rishabh won the match today single handedly the man who will be happy the most would be virat.
— Sujal Ghorse (@sujal_ghorse) April 27, 2021
With 56 needed from 24 balls, Hetmyer’s smashing 21 runs in the 18th over followed by his quick 50 almost saved the day for DC.
View this post on Instagram
We’re at the business end now.
56 runs required off the last four overs.
Can Pant and Hetmyer pull this off?#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
Take us over the line, Hettie #RockyAurVicky #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/gNrJUmFPZD
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
A fiery 50 that came out of nowhere
Dilliwalon, will it be in a winning cause?#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/80bR4pxmwj
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
With just 6 runs from 1 ball, Pant cracked a four, thus finishing the scoreboard at 170, and losing to RCB by 1 run.
Two consecutive boundaries to end the innings but we fall one run short in the end 😭 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
You win some… and you almost win some 💔😞
Chin up, skip! We love you 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/bnKPnJvl1O
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2021
Incredible performance by the boys – chin up @DelhiCapitals that was some performance – hope everyone at home enjoyed the game – please stay at home and please stay safe
— Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 27, 2021
Pant and Hetmyer were flabbergasted, as they were this close to victory and yet all in vain, in the end, it was intent, camaraderie, and a good game that won the hearts of millions.
#DCvsRCB fight till finish – the spirit our @DelhiCapitals boys live by. Well played @SHetmyer & @RishabhPant to take us till the very end. We learn from loss & come back stronger 💪 pic.twitter.com/IPhDyDqm2Q
— @bishtvk (@bishtvk) April 27, 2021
The best is Het to come 🔥
A heart-winning performance from @Shetmyer last night 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/8Cj7avtbBQ
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 28, 2021
You can take a cricketer away from RCB, but you can’t take the RCBian out of that cricketer. You’ve come a long way, Avesh. That was some bowling!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/us5mTa1Rdw
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
RCB squad is over the moon as they are back to the sweet spot– the tabletop.
View this post on Instagram
Wasn’t that close?
But we will take this one. As we move⬆️to the top of the table.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/SMtjmr380R
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
Seat Edge Thriller Match … One Of The Best Death Over Bowling Performance Of Siraj.. Nailed It Man.. Just Awesome… Back To Form of Red Jersey Heroes… Play Bold Moment Always…Best Fighting Delhi…
— subash (@iamsubash888) April 27, 2021
The game surfaced a plethora of emotions, but in the end, it was all smiles and some bonhomie discussions, here’s a sneak-peek
View this post on Instagram
Chin up, Rishabh Pant. Who better than Captain Kohli to tell you, it’s all a part of the learning. ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #DCvRCB #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/j10Iz3vBPk
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
CSK faces SRH on Wednesday, 28th April, it’ll be yet another spectacle as the chase to be on top is still on.
