IPL 2021: RCB vs DC: Thunderstorm, Camaraderie, and a Thrilling One-run Win

IPL 2021
Even the weather knew the top 2nd and 3rd in order were competing on Tuesday, 27th April at Narendra Modi Stadium to stay in the top league, the result being RCB leading the table charts.

A pot-pourri of emotions ensued when on Tuesday, 27th April, Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The official social media handles of both the teams were already pumped up for the face-off that took place later in the day.

Delhi Capitals went a notch up and declared it a Hulk vs The Big Show spectacle, the caption read “Ready for a ” Rumble at the world’s largest cricket stadium”

It was as if even the weather knew that the top 2nd and 3rd in order were competing to climb up the ladder and to jazz up the situation a sandstorm occurred, leading to a few minutes delay just before DC chased down a memorable 172.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

It all started when DC’s Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to bowl. They did pretty well, as the bowlers took early wickets of Kohli, Padikal, Maxwell. Here’s how the Twiterati responded.

The RCB was 79/3 at the end of 11 overs. But it was just a mere silence before the storm brought them back on track.

The course of the match changed when Ab de-liviers (ABD) (75* off 42) single-handedly took the scoreboard soaring, the maximum damage happened when at the fag end DC sent Stoinis to bowl the last spell. Mr. De-liviers went all over the ropes and secured 23 runs off the last over. The fanfam’s tweet-meme game was on fire.

He also went ahead to secure the fastest 5000 runs in the history of IPL

The job half done, it was now up to the bowlers of RCB to hoodwink DC’s batsmen to seal the victory, but not before the entertainment was fully rendered

DC pulled off to a rocky start as they lost early wickets, Harsha Patel (2/37), Siraj (1/44), Jamieson (1/32) came in handy and derailed DC’s from the track.

It just wasn’t the day for openers as Dhawan, Shaw, Smith fell like cards.

It was yet again the middle order to the rescue, as Rishabh Pant (58* off 48) first with Stoinis (22 off 17) and later with Hetmeyer (53* off 25) took the DC all way to the last ball, 6 runs to chase.

With 56 needed from 24 balls, Hetmyer’s smashing 21 runs in the 18th over followed by his quick 50 almost saved the day for DC.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

With just 6 runs from 1 ball, Pant cracked a four, thus finishing the scoreboard at 170, and losing to RCB by 1 run.

Pant and Hetmyer were flabbergasted, as they were this close to victory and yet all in vain, in the end, it was intent, camaraderie, and a good game that won the hearts of millions.

RCB squad is over the moon as they are back to the sweet spot– the tabletop.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

The game surfaced a plethora of emotions, but in the end, it was all smiles and some bonhomie discussions, here’s a sneak-peek

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

CSK faces SRH on Wednesday, 28th April, it’ll be yet another spectacle as the chase to be on top is still on.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

