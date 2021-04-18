- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: Wasim Jaffer's Latest Tweet Pitting Andre The Giant vs The Rock Decoded
Wasim Jaffer, known for his witty take on cricketing events, has posted another clever collage pitting two WWE legends against each other.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 18, 2021, 1:53 PM IST
In what is expected to be a mouthwatering clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021’s first double-header of the season. And Punjab Kings assistant coach Wasim Jaffer has put out a cryptic tweet, giving a hint of what he expects is going to be the biggest head-to-head of the clash.
Jaffer, known for his witty takes on cricketing events, has posted a collage of WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant and pro wrestler turned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. His followers immediately began decoding his tweet leading to a series of posts and speculations.
What doe the two picture symbolize?
Well, it’s not the most difficult of puzzles. Those who have been following cricket and WWE will not have taken much time to solve the puzzle. Andre The Giant is a direct reference to KKR’s big-hitting allrounder Andre Russell who the tweet suggests will be the team’s biggest weapon for the afternoon clash.
And The Rock’s image represent RCB legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who had some time back posted an image of him sporting a similar tattoo as that of Dwayne Johnson leading to a series of memes.
RCB vs KKR
RCB have started their season with back to back wins, beating defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener before edging past Sunrisers Hyderabad in a last-over thriller. On the other hand, KKR defeated SRH in their first match of IPL 2021 but then wilted under pressure against MI, failing to chase down a below-par target despite being in a formidable position at one stage.
RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head
So far these two teams have clashed 26 times before with KKR winning 14 times while RCB emerging victorious on 12 occasions.
