IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS Preview - RCB Aim For Top Spot, Punjab Kings Seek Reversal of Fortunes

Second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with sixth-placed Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday in what will be a battle between two batting heavyweights in the IPL. The Virat Kohli-led RCB have won 5 of their first six matches while the Punjab Kings have just won two and lost four in what has been a poor beginning for them in the competition.

RCB

RCB have had just one bad day at the office in IPL 2021 when they were thrashed by CSK by 69 runs in Mumbai. Otherwise, it has been a clinical display by the Challengers with their batting and bowling both clicking in the competition.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers have been their two outstanding batsmen in the tournament. While the Australian maverick has hammered 223 runs at a strike rate of almost 146, the genius from South Africa has produced three match-defining knocks in the competition. The new avatar of Devdutt Padikkal – the aggressor (strike rate of 154.09) is helping skipper Virat Kohli feel his way into the tournament.

The only concern would be the form of Washington Sundar – the batsman. He has just scored 31 runs in 4 innings and needs to contribute more in the top-order.

Harshal Patel has been the bowler of the tournament and has picked 17 wickets in 6 matches at a strike rate of 8.4. Mohammed Siraj has been impressive with the new ball and conceded just 7.26 runs per over. Yuzvendra Chahal needs to do more in the middle overs – he has just picked three wickets in six matches.

PBKS

The batting of the Punjab Kings has let them down in IPL 2021. They have been hot and cold failing completely in three of the six matches. KL Rahul has again scored heavily at the top of the order but almost been forced to play the role of the anchor due to the fragility of the middle order.

Chris Gayle has not been at his best and has scored just 119 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 119. Nicholas Pooran has been in woeful form and managed just 28 runs in 5 innings. The failure of the two West Indians is costing the Punjab Kings dearly in the tournament.

Mohammed Shami has been the pick of the bowlers again for the Punjab Kings. He hasn’t shown the same wicket-taking propensity as last year but has still managed to bag 7 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 7.68. Ravi Bishnoi has been very economical in the two matches he has played while Deepak Hooda has also been very restrictive.

WHEN: 30th April, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Ahmedabad, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

RCB Team News

RCB are expected to go with the same XI which beat the Capitals by a thriller in Ahmedabad. Rajat Patidar played a cameo and will retain his place in the XI.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 Daniel Sams, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Team News

They need to draft in Dawid Malan in place of the out of form Nicholas Pooran. Chris Gayle needs to open with Mayank Agarwal dropping at number four.

Possible Playing XI: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Mayank Agarwal, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Moises Henriques, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Arshdeep Singh

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RCB lead the recent head to head 3-2 although the Punjab Kings won both the encounters in 2020.

PBKS won by 8 wickets

PBKS won by 97 runs

RCB won by 17 runs

RCB won by 8 wickets

RCB won by 10 wickets

To watch out for

Chris Gayle has had a quiet IPL so far. He is yet to play the destructive Gayle-like innings in the tournament. Punjab Kings need the Universe Boss to produce the big score and he may just step it up against the Challengers.

Quotes:

RCB: The shot over extra cover was certainly one of the best shots, but the one over midwicket off KG (Kagiso Rabada) was my best one: Player of the Match, AB de Villiers after his brilliant 75 off 42 deliveries against the Capitals.

PBKS: It is never nice to be on the losing side. Don’t know what to say. We should have adapted better. We could have applied lot more with the bat. Expect the boys to be smarter: A disappointed Punjab Kings’ skipper, KL Rahul after another loss in the tournament.

​

