IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH Possible XIs: Padikkal To Open With Kohli, No Williamson Yet For SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday and would be keen to build on the early momentum in the tournament. The Virat Kohli-led side beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture of the competition. SRH on the other hand lost their first match to the Knight Riders and would want to get on the board at Chepauk.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal is fit after suffering from Covid-19 and will open the innings with skipper Kohli. The left-hander outscored both the King and AB in the UAE last year and was in scintillating from in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli himself would like to play the aggressor – in the same vain he did in 2016 when he amassed 973 runs in the tournament at a very high strike rate.

Depending on the start, AB de Villiers might be pushed up the order to number three. He was the difference between victory and defeat for RCB against Mumbai Indians. Glenn Maxwell’s return to form after a disastrous 2020 with Punjab Kings would be a big morale booster for the franchise.

The bowling, which has been RCB’s bane over the years, looks potent and with variety in this edition. Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson were brilliantly restrictive with the new ball in the season opener. RCB would hope that Yuzvendra Chahal gets back to controlling the middle overs – his rising economy has been a concern for India though he had a great 2020 in the IPL. Harshal Patel would want to prove that his five-for against the two-time defending champions was no fluke by giving another significant performance.

Possible Playing XI: Virat Kohli, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Daniel Christian, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH need a big performance from their skipper – David Warner. He was not at his destructive best in 2020 and failed to get going in their match against KKR this season. In the absence of Kane Williamson, who is still recovering with an elbow injury, the Australian’s role at the top of the order assumes even greater significance.

The unit would be thrilled with the form displayed by Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow against the Knight Riders. Abdul Samad, who has a strike rate of almost 150 in T20 cricket, might be promoted to number 5.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare bad day against KKR and would be looking to make amends in the second encounter – he is one of the most restrictive fast bowlers in the IPL with a knack of making breakthroughs with the new ball. Rashid Khan, the genius leg break bowler would continue to be the playmaker for SRH with the ball in the middle overs.

Possible Playing XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Abdul Samad, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Vijay Shankar, 8 Rashid Khan, 9. Sandeep Sharma, 10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 T Natarajan

