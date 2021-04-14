IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH - Virat Kohli, David Warner & Other Players To Watch Out For

In what promises to be an exciting southern Indian derby, Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday. The Virat Kohli-led side won their opening encounter against five-time champions Mumbai Indians while the David Warner-led SRH lost their first match to Kolkata Knight Riders. With a number of superstars on both sides, the contest promises to be a fascinating clash. We look at 5 players who can make a big difference on the 14th of April.

1. Virat Kohli

The RCB skipper showed glimpses of his destructive prowess against Mumbai Indians and would hope for a big one against SRH on Wednesday. Kohli is the highest scorer in the history of the IPL and was at his ruthless best in 2016 when he amassed 973 runs for RCB including four hundreds – most of these runs came as an opener. The Indian captain needs to unleash his A-game and not settle down into playing the role of the anchor – Padikkal and Patidar can perform that role in the top-order.

2. AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers was the difference between victory and loss for the RCB in their opening fixture against Mumbai Indians. AB smashed a 27-ball 48 batting at number five and took his team on the brink of victory. He is one of the most sought after batsmen in the history of the IPL with 4897 runs at an average of 40.47 and strike rate of 152.12. AB can change the course of a match within deliveries batting in the lower middle-order for RCB.

3. Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson made a very impressive debut in the IPL against Mumbai Indians conceding just 27 runs in his 4 overs also picking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. The New Zealander’s biggest asset is his height. Jamieson extracts more bounce than most other fast bowlers from any wicket and bowls in the corridor of uncertainty. He is difficult to get away and bowls a number of dot balls in the powerplay. His accuracy and disciplined line and length add to his bowling credentials.

4. David Warner

David Warner did not have a great start to the season and also wasn’t at his destructive best in IPL 2020 in the UAE. However, the Australian is the highest run-getter amongst overseas batsmen in the history of the IPL and was the winner of the Orange Cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Following the trend, 2021 could be his year again.

5. Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow looked in fine touch against KKR and smashed 55 off 40 deliveries including 5 fours and 3 sixes. Bairstow is one of the most devastating batsmen in limited overs’ cricket with a strike rate of 104.64 in ODIs and 139.25 in T20I cricket. He can clear the boundary at will and has been slated to accelerate the innings in the middle order and then play the role of the finisher for SRH this season.

