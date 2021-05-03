IPL 2021: RCB Wishes KKR Duo Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier a Speedy Recovery

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday wished Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier speedy recoveries after the Kolkata Knight Riders duo tested positive for COVID-19.

RCB and KKR were scheduled to play each other on May 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the KKR pair testing positive meant the game was rescheduled.

“Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI as per IPL Safety Guidelines after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID. We wish Varun and Sandeep a speedy recovery,” RCB posted.

Official Announcement: Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI as per IPL Safety Guidelines after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID. We wish Varun and Sandeep a speedy recovery. 🙌🏻🙏🏻#PlayBold #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/yctoffeW3C — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2021

“Difficult times, but I’m happy to report that both Varun and Sandeep are doing well,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore told Star Sports. “We have taken all the precautions that are necessary and have been advised by the medical teams of IPL and KKR and also getting appropriate advice from outside on what the right thing to do is. Sandeep, in particular, is doing fine. No temperature, no other symptoms, and he is feeling good. Varun is still a little under the weather, but better than yesterday and both of them are in good spirits.”

Mumbai Indians are scheduled to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next IPL match on Tuesday. However, even that match is in doubt as CSK’s bowling coach L Balaji tested positive for COVID-19.

Balaji was a part of the CSK team dugout on Saturday in the match against MI in Delhi. MI being contacts will likely be asked to quarantine, putting the match in doubt.

