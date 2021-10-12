IPL 2021: 'What is the Point of Being a Terrbile Person?' RCB's Glenn Maxwell Lambasts Trolls

Hours after losing the first Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday night, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Glenn Maxwell lambasted trolls for “spreading abuse". Maxwell, who scored 513 runs this season, advised people trolling the team to become “a decent person”. Maxwell on Tuesday hit back at online trolls for mocking him and his teammates for losing the match to KKR. Even though the team could not make it to the finals of IPL 2021, RCB gave many memorable performances, with Harshal Patel holding Purple Cap.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

In the first Eliminator match of IPL 2021, KKR registered a win over the Virat Kohli-led side. KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine stole the show with the ball and bat. He picked up four wickets, giving away just 21 runs. He also scored 26 runs off 15 balls after hitting three consecutive sixes on the first three balls that he played.

Will be in Royal Challengers Bangalore Till The Last Day of my IPL: Virat Kohli

RCB lost the match by four wickets. Following the defeat, the team was subjected to a wave of online abuse. Maxwell, who scored just 15 off 18 balls, on Monday, took to microblogging site Twitter and posted two long notes on Tuesday.

He termed the posts made by a troll on social media as “garbage” and said it is “absolutely disgusting”. In the second note, he thanked “real fans” for appreciating the players who give their all for RCB. An hour later, the hard-hitting Aussie batter posted another note on Twitter.

RCB has been criticized for roping in the services of Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore at the 2021 IPL auction. He had a torrid outing with Punjab Kings in IPL 2020, where he could score only 108 runs in 13 games. In the 15 matches that Maxwell played for RCB in IPL 2021, he scored 513 runs at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10. He is currently fifth on the list of highest run-scorers this season.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here