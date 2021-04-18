IPL 2021: RCB's Glenn Maxwell Could Become the Player of the Tournament, Says Michael Vaughan

Glenn Maxwell’s current form for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2021 has been the talk of the town. From former cricketers to cricket lovers all over the world, everyone has been mesmerised with his strokeplay this season. Among them, the former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might end up being the player of the tournament in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 if he continues with his form.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Love watching @Gmaxi_32 Bat .. He might just end up being the player of the tournament .. slightly under the radar in the same team as @imVkohli & @ABdeVilliers17 !!! @RCBTweets looking the strongest I have seen them … #IPL2021 @cricbuzz — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 18, 2021

Maxwell had a disastrous season last year in 2020, but after donning Bangalore’s colours, he has been hitting the ball all over the park. The excitement can be felt from RCB’s Tweets as well.

In Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where most of the batsmen have had an uphill task in scoring runs, Maxwell has made batting look easy. He and AB de Villiers’s whirlwind half-centuries propelled RCB to 204/4. Currently, The 32-year-old is also the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) produced an all-round performance on Sunday to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs at the M A Chidambaram Stadium and maintain their perfect start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here