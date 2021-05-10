- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
IPL 2021, RCB's Mid-Season Review: Virat Kohli's Men Present Title Claim With Best-Ever Start
They won their first four games in a row and finished their Chennai leg on an unbeaten note. The addition of Glenn Maxwell beefed the middle-order as this took the load off AB de Villiers
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 9:00 AM IST
In the first few matches of the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore looked like an invincible unit. They won their first four games in a row and finished their Chennai leg on an unbeaten note. The addition of Glenn Maxwell beefed the middle-order as this took the load off AB de Villiers. Also, the inclusion of Kyle Jamieson and the form of Harshal Patel, who has picked 17 wickets in seven games this season, have given RCB a team that could finally go all out and clinch the title.
Here’s How Sachin Tendulkar and The Lot Wished Their Mums on Mother’s Day
However, after their unbeaten start, RCB managed only a solitary win, of a narrow one-run against Delhi, in the next three games. Maxwell’s returns diminished and Patel could not get the required assistance from the surface which made him such a force to deal with in Chennai. Also, the form of Virat Kohli has been a cause of major concern for the side – the captain has scored only 198 runs in 163 balls.
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife Dhanashree Verma’s Latest ‘Groove Mix
However, despite the dip in the form, RCB have the personnel and start to make it through to the playoffs and possibly go all the way and win the title.
There are a few worrying signs for them. There is still a lot of dependency on de Villiers and Patel seems. The side will need to address these concerns once the league restarts.
IPL 2021: Preity Zinta Gets Herself Clicked with the Other Shahrukh
“If you talk about this season, Virat Kohli the captain will be happier than Virat Kohli the batsman,” former India pacer Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.
“The way the entire team has responded, the way the combination of Virat Kohli and Mike Hesson has worked, and the hard work they put in for the auction,” Pathan added.
As things stand right now, RCB look favourites to progress through the playoffs.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
DC vs RR, IPL, 202111 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
CSK vs KKR, IPL, 202112 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule