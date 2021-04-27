- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
PUN
KOL126/5(20.0) RR 6.15
Kolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: RCB Teammate Pics Goes Viral With Virat Kohli 'Bhaiya' and Anushka Sharma 'Ma'am' | See Pictures
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma posed for pictures with RCB teammates and Fans.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 27, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
On Sunday, April 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma posed for pictures with RCB teammates and Fans. The event took place at a posh hotel in Mumbai.
Gabriel Ben, RCB’s new recruit posted a picture on his Instagram handle, stating it was the ‘most awaited’.
“The most awaited photo with virat bhayya and anushka mam @virat.kohli @anushkasharma,” he wrote in his caption. Several of Ben’s followers dropped heart emojis on his post and hailed him ‘so lucky’.
View this post on Instagram
Another photo showcased how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed for a picture with one of their fans. Anushka can be spotted wearing a white and striped outfit with Virat alongside wearing grey t-shirt and blue shorts.
ALSO READ: Ravi Bishnoi Takes Catch of IPL 2021 to Get Rid of Sunil Narine | Watch Video
This past week quite a lot of pictures with Virat and Anushka have gone viral. In one the pictures, RCB skipper was seen carrying a burb cloth on his shoulder.
With this we can recall that, Virat and Anushka became parents of a baby girl in January 2021. Their daughter has been named Vamika, with initials of Virat and Anushka.
In a social media post Anushka Sharma wrote, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule