T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

IPL 2021
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2021: RCB Teammate Pics Goes Viral With Virat Kohli 'Bhaiya' and Anushka Sharma 'Ma'am' | See Pictures

IPL 2021: RCB Teammate Pics Goes Viral With Virat Kohli 'Bhaiya' and Anushka Sharma 'Ma'am' | See Pictures

IPL 2021: RCB Teammate Pics Goes Viral With Virat Kohli 'Bhaiya' and Anushka Sharma 'Ma'am' | See Pictures

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma posed for pictures with RCB teammates and Fans.

On Sunday, April 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma posed for pictures with RCB teammates and Fans. The event took place at a posh hotel in Mumbai.

Gabriel Ben, RCB’s new recruit posted a picture on his Instagram handle, stating it was the ‘most awaited’.

“The most awaited photo with virat bhayya and anushka mam @virat.kohli @anushkasharma,” he wrote in his caption. Several of Ben’s followers dropped heart emojis on his post and hailed him ‘so lucky’.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@gabrielben07)

Another photo showcased how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed for a picture with one of their fans. Anushka can be spotted wearing a white and striped outfit with Virat alongside wearing grey t-shirt and blue shorts.

ALSO READ: Ravi Bishnoi Takes Catch of IPL 2021 to Get Rid of Sunil Narine | Watch Video

This past week quite a lot of pictures with Virat and Anushka have gone viral. In one the pictures, RCB skipper was seen carrying a burb cloth on his shoulder.

With this we can recall that, Virat and Anushka became parents of a baby girl in January 2021. Their daughter has been named Vamika, with initials of Virat and Anushka.

In a social media post Anushka Sharma wrote, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches