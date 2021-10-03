IPL 2021: 'Really Happy' Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Bat Signed by MS Dhoni

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the third-fastest fifty of IPL 2021 on Saturday as he took just 19 balls to get to his half-century against facing Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rajasthan chased down 190 rather easily with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare as Shivam Dube along with Yashasvi hit 64 and 50 respectively.

After the match, he told the Indian Permie League website in a video interaction that is really happy to get CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s signature on his bat.

“I was thinking about looking at the wicket first, but we were chasing 190, I knew the wicket must be good. I was just looking at capitalising on the loose balls and giving my team a good start so that we are able to chase 190," Jaiswal told teammates Anuj Rawat and Shivam Dube in a video posted on iplt20.com.

“I took signature of MS Dhoni on my bat after the match, I am really happy," he added.

“When I went out there to bat, we were at top and I was just focusing on playing my natural game so that we are able to chase down the total quickly," Dube said.

The win means that Rajasthan now have ten points from 12 matches and leapfrog Mumbai Indians to be at sixth place in the points table which has four teams at ten points. Rajasthan Royals will next square off against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

