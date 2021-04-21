IPL 2021: Really Looking Forward on Having A Good Partnership With Virat Kohli, Says Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have so far had a clean slate in this year’s edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). This season’s opener Devdutt Padikkal has said that he is looking forward to having a good partnership with Virat Kohli. The left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal is partnering with Virat Kohli for this year’s edition of IPL.

Virat Kohli upgraded his batting position from number three and has donned the role of an opener for this season. As a result, Devdutt Padikkal got a chance to open the innings with RCB’s skipper Virat Kohli. Padikkal so far has missed the first match of Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians as he was tested positive for COVID-19. However, he played the next two games of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During an interview he expressed that he is looking forward to having a good partnership with Virat Kohli in IPL 2021.

“I do not think so (on him playing the aggressive role since he is opening with Virat). He is such a talented cricketer, he has so much experience, to be playing with him makes my game easier. I am really looking forward to having a really good partnership with him. Definitely, Virat’s passion for the game, the drive for the game he has, is remarkable, that is something I have really tried to pick up on,” said the 20-year-old.

Talking about his team, Devdutt Padikkal said that Royal Challengers Bangalore has a balanced side this season and a lot of options in every department.

“We have a balanced RCB side this season, and we have a lot of options in every department. It is great to have such a great combination and that knowledge and experience as well. We can see that there is a real togetherness about the team this season,” Devdutt Padikkal further said.

Devdutt Padikkal is yet to play big, in the past he has scored 11 runs in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 25 runs in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli and Padikkal managed an opening stand of 19 runs and 6 runs in the two games.

However, Royal Challengers Bangalore has bagged all three games in IPL 2021 so far and are at the top spot in IPL 2021 points table.

