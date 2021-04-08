IPL 2021: Recap of Best Bowling Figures in the Previous Seasons

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is around the corner with this year’s IPL starting from April 9 and lasting till May 30. The season will be played across six venues and teams have already started preparing for the summer carnival. As the date draws near, we take a look at the best bowling figures in the history of the IPL over the 14 seasons.

Here is the list of the best bowling figures in the history of the IPL.

ALZARRI JOSEPH

Mumbai Indians’ Alzarri Joseph grabbed 6/12 from 3.4 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in April 2019. His strike-rate was 3.66

SOHAIL TANVIR

Rajasthan Royals’ Sohail Tanvir picked up 6/14 from his four overs against the Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in 2008. His strike-rate was 4.00.

ADAM ZAMPA

Now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant’s Adam Zampa took 6/19 from his four overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in 2016. His strike-rate was 4.00

ANIL KUMBLE

Then Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Anil Kumble snatched 5/5 from 3.1 overs against the Rajasthan Royals at the Newlands in 2009. His strike-rate was 3.80

ISHANT SHARMA

Now defunct Deccan Chargers’ Ishant Sharma grabbed 5/12 from 3 overs against the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in 2011. His strike-rate was 3.60.

LASITH MALINGA

Mumbai Indians’ Lasith Malinga took 5/13 from 3.4 overs against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) at the now Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2011. His strike-rate was 4.40.

ANKIT RAJPOOT

Kings XI Punjab’s (now Punjab Kings) Ankit Rajpoot snared 5 wickets for 14 runs from his four overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in 2018. His strike-rate was 4.80.

JAMES FAULKNER

Rajasthan Royals’ James Faulkner picked up 5/16 from his four overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. He had a strike-rate of 4.80

RAVINDRA JADEJA

Ravindra Jadeja grabbed 5/16 for Chennai Super Kings against the Deccan Chargers in 2012 from his four overs at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. His strike-rate was 4.80.

AMIT MISHRA

Delhi Daredevils’ (now Delhi Capitals) Amit Mishra returned with figures of 5/17 from his four overs at the now Arun Jaitley Stadium against Deccan Chargers in 2008. He had a strike-rate of 4.80.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here