IPL 2021: Recovered from COVID-19 Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal Fine to Play

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkla having recovered from Covid-19 has said that he is perfectly fine to play in the Indian Premier League when RCB takes the field next. The Karnataka batsman who tested positive for the virus at the start of this month underwent home quarantine and was only allowed to join RCB’s team bubble in Chennai after returning three negative coronavirus tests.

“Covid was a setback, I wished that it did not happen but that is something I could not control so once it was there, I had to accept the way it was. It was just about making sure that I stay fit and be ready for the game. I am completely fine now, most importantly I am able to move around. Unless you are a 100 per cent, you cannot push yourself so I just wanted to make sure that I am 100 per cent,” said Padikkal in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

The youngster had a breakthrough season in IPL 2020 in the UAE, where he scored 473 runs in 15 matches an average of 31.53 with his best score being 74. He was also the Bangalore-based franchise’ highest scorer last season.

The southpaw had a good build-up to the IPL as he finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the second-highest run-getter with a tally of 737 runs.

“It has been a roller coaster to an extent. Last IPL was amazing for me and it was such a great experience. The opportunities I got and the fact that I was able to contribute for the side was all that mattered. After that, Syed Mushtaq Ali was decent and then Vijay Hazare, I was just looking to get into my rhythm, it was really great to have the runs behind me coming into the IPL. I know I am confident as I have runs behind me in the domestic season,” said Padikkal.

When asked about his favourite innings from last season’ IPL, Padikkal chose his outing against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

“My favourite innings would be against Mumbai which we had in Abu Dhabi last season. I felt that it was the best that I batted throughout the IPL, but in terms of being the most memorable, it could be the first one because the debut is a special feeling and to be able to get fifty in the first match, always feels good,” said Padikkal.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore have made a winning start to IPL 2021 and would be hoping to build on that momentum when they face SunRisers Hyderabad next at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

