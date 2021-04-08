IPL 2021: Mumbai Residents Near Wankhede Stadium Write to CM Uddhav Thackeray to Shift Matches

In the latest development, residents of Mumbai staying in close proximity to the Wankhede Stadium, want the IPL 2021 matches to be shifted to some other venue due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the city. According to a report in the Times of India, some of these residents have also written a letter to the CM of the state Uddhav Thackeray on April 2, asking for the same.

The residents fear that the crowds could gather in large numbers to see their favourite stars, in and around areas where buildings are already sealed. A member of the Marine Drive Residents’ Association, requested for the matches to be shifted to another venue in a non-residential area. “The state government is compelled to restrict religious and other social activities like marriages, deaths etc. and contrary to this, in these difficult times, IPL cricket matches of such magnitude lasting over several days is permitted,” he added.

Another D Road resident, said: “Every year during the matches, there are parking restrictions, which make it difficult for the senior residents and is unacceptable in these times of Covid.”

Meanwhile, a total of 11 ground staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Unlike the players, these members don’t stay in a designated place, and usually ply by trains to reach the stadium. After these cases came up, MCA had decided to provide shelter to these members in the stadium premises only. But there is every possibility that the cases will see a surge.

On the other hand, 14 members from the broadcast team had tested positive on April 5. It is learned that the team was staying in Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, where they tested positive. The team includes directors, EVS operators, producers, cameramen and video editors.

