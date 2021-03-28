- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting Boards Flight, 'Can't Wait' to Join Delhi Camp
Delhi Capitals start their IPL season on April 10 in Mumbai taking on Chennai Super Kings in a night game.
- IANS
- Updated: March 28, 2021, 8:55 PM IST
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting departed for India on Sunday for the upcoming Indian Premier League season which begins on April 9.
“Staying safe, on my way to join @delhicapitals and get things started for #IPL2021. Can’t wait,” wrote the former Australia captain on his twitter handle while posting a picture of his which showed him adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.
Ponting will reach Mumbai, where his team is stationed, and undergo a week-long quarantine before entering the bio-secure environment.
His first task will be to finalise the captain of the Delhi Capitals squad after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out, possibly for the entire season, after dislocating his shoulder in the first ODI against England last Tuesday.
Rishabh Pant, Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane are favourites to take over the mantle of captaincy from Iyer.
Delhi Capitals had finished runners-up during the last edition and a lot of credit was accorded to the way Ponting had inspired his team through the season.
After his IPL 2020 assignment that ended in November last year, the former Aussie No. 3 batsman flew to Australia and assisted Justin Langer with the Australian team during India’s visit.
