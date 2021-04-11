- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting Catches up With Shreyas Iyer, Says Team Needs 12th Man
Ricky Ponting, as coach of Delhi Capitals, shares a great rapport with the players of the team, and that was evident with his conversation with Shreyas Iyer, after their win against CSK on Saturday. The latter is out of action due to a shoulder injury, and Rishabh Pant has taken over as the skipper for this season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 11, 2021, 5:50 PM IST
Talking through a virtual call, Ponting said that the team missed him, and complimented the Indian on his hairstyle. During the conversation, Ponting asked if Iyer was available to be the 12th man of the team. “Missing you, it doesn’t feel the same. Come and join us, it’s just 7 days (quarantine). It will go fast, trust me. Come on, we need a 12th man. We need someone to run the drinks for us,” Ponting said in the video shared by Delhi Capitals.
Later Iyer revealed that he was back home but his shoulder was plastered. Meanwhile, Chennai Superkings’ skipper MS Dhoni has been fined for slow-over rate against Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium. Since it was the first offense, he was penalised Rs 12 Lakh for the offense.
Earlier he was also dismissed for a duck.MS Dhoni got out for his first duck in IPL since 2015 in Chennai Super Kings’ match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Dhoni was bowled by Avesh Khan looking to play a pull shot in his second ball. Dhoni came to bat in the 16th over with the score on 137 for 5 and fell in the same over.
