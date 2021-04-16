- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting Gives an Update on Ishant Sharma's Health
Ponting lavished praises on young Avesh Khan, who was added to the Playing XI as a replacement for Ishant.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 16, 2021, 4:41 PM IST
Delhi Capitals lost their second game of IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets, owing to the poor performance in the death overs. DC was deemed as the favorites to win the game, however, the bowlers including the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khanand Tom Curran leaked 10+ runs each in their overs towards the end.
At that point in time, Delhi definitely missed the presence of their ace speedster Ishant Sharma. Ishant hasn’t featured in a single match of IPL 2021 thus far owing to a heel niggle. DC’s head coach Ricky Ponting opined on the absence of Ishant saying that the support staff is trying to manage the injury of the pacer to make him match-ready.
Further, Ponting lavished praises on young Khan, who was added to the Playing XI as a replacement for Ishant. Ponting believes that Khan grabbed the opportunity provided to him with both hands and has been a real find for DC. The former Australia captain added that having fast bowlers like Khan, Chris Woakes, Curran, Rabadaand Anrich Nortje makes the franchise a strong bowling brigade.
"Coming into the first game, Ishant obviously had a heel niggle that we have been trying to work through but Khan grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Look so far, he has been one of our real finds and if you got an Indian fast bowler like him," Ponting said as quoted by ANI.
Meanwhile, Ponting also opined on DC’s loss against RR saying that not allowing spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl his four overs was a mistake and might have cost them the game. Ashwin was in a spectacular form against RR and he conceded just 14 runs and no boundaries in his three overs.
