IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting Swoops in With Heartfelt Pep Talk After Delhi Capitals' Loss

After a narrow, three-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, April 18, Delhi Capitals’ (DC) coach Ricky Ponting boosted his team’s morale with a short speech on the players’ commendable performance in the face of defeat. In a video posted by the DC official Twitter account, Ponting could be heard praising the cricketers for putting up a tough fight and dragging the game right until the last few overs.

“What we talk about around this group is never being beaten, right, and keeping ourselves in the contest and we did that magnificently tonight,” he said.”In fact, up until about the 16th over mark, I thought we had them, and that says a lot about us as a group. No matter how badly we play, until they hit the winning run, we are never out of the game.”

Delhi came into bowl in the second half, having set a 148-run target for Rajasthan Royals, but could not restrict the side as the latter went on to secure a good 150 for 7. All efforts were not in vain, however, with Chris Woakes especially being praised by Ponting for putting up a praiseworthy performance of allowing just 22 runs to slip out of his tight hold, taking two wickets in eight overs.

“Brilliant once again it was, really, Woakes, your first two overs, mate, were awesome. Two for eight off the first two, we needed you to do that and stay in the game,” said the Australian.Closing off on a determined note, Ponting emphasized the need to look at what went well, as well as what needs to change as the team heads forward in the series.

“So, for most of the day, we did lots of things really, but the game got away. But I got to walk out with a lot of positives out of today, right? We didn’t play very well. We got beaten with two balls to spare. So, there’s so many good things to take out of it. All of our skills are in a great place,” he concluded.Delhi Capitals will next play Punjab Kings on Sunday, April 18.

