IPL 2021: Ripal Patel, Delhi Capitals' New Debutante, Was Overlooked By Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals have handed debut to Gujarat all-rounder Ripal Patel in game 50 against Chennai Super Kings. This game is equally important for Delhi as they are going head-to-head with Chennai Super Kings, the table toppers. A loss here wouldn’t help Pant and his team’s performance at this stage of the tournament. Meanwhile Patel replaces Steve Smith in the playing eleven. Let’s find out his story.

Who is Ripal Patel?

Ripal Patel is an Indian cricketer, who plays as an all-rounder for Gujarat at a domestic level and Delhi capitals in the IPL 2021 season. He started his journey playing tennis ball cricket and eventually joined a cricket academy in Kheda district. He was very clear that he wanted to become a cricketer from a young age. His family supported his decision and backed him.

Initial Struggle?

It was tough for Patel to develop and hone his cricketing skills due to the lack of infrastructure in his hometown Nadiad .In 2019, he made his List ‘A’ debut in Vijay Hazare Trophy against Bengal scoring nine runs on debut. He has played 11 T20 matches and scored 191 runs with an average of 31.83. His highest score in T20 innings is 41 runs at the domestic level. He still doesn’t have a half-century to his name.

Limelight Moment

The 25-year-old failed to get listed in the player auction of the IPL 2020 season due to his poor performance domestically in 2019. He also trialed for Rajasthan Royals but it didn’t work out for him. Ripal Patel’s impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy against Chhattisgarh brought him into the limelight, where he scored 30 runs of an over, earning him a deal with Delhi Capitals for 201 where he was bought for 20 lakh INR.

