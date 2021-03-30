- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Confirmed as Delhi Capitals Captain in Shreyas Iyer's Absence
Rishabh Pant has been named captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021 in Shreyas Iyer's absence. Iyer is out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the series against England recently.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 30, 2021, 8:44 PM IST
Rishabh Pant has been named captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021 in Shreyas Iyer’s absence. Iyer is out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the series against England recently.
This will be the first time Pant will be leading an IPL side.
“Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I’ve always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can’t wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals,” Pant said in a statement by the franchise.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting said, “The previous two seasons under Shreyas’ leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can’t wait for the season to get started.”
Shreyas Iyer said, “When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I’m going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout.”
“I would like to wish Shreyas a speedy recovery,” said DC Chairman & Co-owner Mr Kiran Kumar Grandhi on the occasion, “Under Shreyas’ captaincy, our team reached newer heights, and he is going to be missed immensely. In his absence, the franchise has collectively picked Rishabh to lead the team this year. While it has come under unfortunate circumstances, it is a tremendous opportunity for him to grow further. I wish him all the best in his new role.”
“There is no doubt that Shreyas Iyer’s leadership and batting will be missed this year, and we hope to see him back on the field soon,” said team co-owner Mr Parth Jindal, “Delhi Capitals as a team plays a passionate and fearless brand of cricket, and Rishabh Pant embodies that best. The Delhi team has played an important role in his growth as a cricketer, just like he has played an equally important role in the growth of the Delhi team. I wish Rishabh and the team good luck.”
