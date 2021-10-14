Delhi Capitals were one of the in-form teams through the second phase of IPl 2021 in the UAE and heading into Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings, they had the upper hand owing to a 2-0 win-loss record over the might CSK this season. But, CSK won the clutch match taking themselves to the final while DC had another crack at the final with Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah on Wednesday. DC did not put up a big score after batting first, which looked enough to make a match out of it and the bowlers almost did with KKR choking after a superb start to the chase. Eventually, it was heartbreak for DC as she failed to secure a spot in the final or the second time running, and DC skipper Rishabh Pant, all of 24, took the loss to heart. A heartbroken Pant was in tears after the match got over and even during the post-match conference during the presentation, Pant was on the verge of breaking down while trying to reply to commentator Pommie Mbangwa’s queries.

On the pitch, another youngster, Prithvi Shaw lay flat on his back trying to fight back tears after KKR’s Rahul Tripathi took his team home with a six off R Ashwin in the fifth ball of the final over. With 7 needed to win in 6 balls, Ashwin’s first four balls yielded just a single and two wickets. Facing the hat-trick ball, Tripathi – with the equation reading 6 off 2 – stayed in his crease and connected with the short of length delivery over long-off to take KKR to the final. Even though Shaw managed only 18 off 12 balls in Qualifier 2, he had a larger impact through the tournament, scoring 479 runs in 15 matches at 31.93, striking the ball at 159.13. Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw’s senior opening partner, was seen consoling Shaw.

During the presentation ceremony, a visible distraught Pant was at a loss of words after missing out twice on making the final. “I don’t have words to express at the moment, can’t tell anything," Pant responded when questioned about his thoughts on the defeat by the broadcasters after the match. Can’t change anything after the match. Always we kept on believing and stayed in the game for as long as possible. The bowlers pulled it back. They bowled really well through the middle overs. We were stuck, and unable to rotate the strike.”

