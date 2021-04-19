- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant is 'Enjoying' Captaincy After Punjab Kings Defeat
The Delhi Capitals front man has had a commendable season, with his side winning two out of three games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 19, 2021, 8:08 AM IST
In a six-wicket victory against Punjab Kings on Sunday, Rishabh Pant’s side has now enjoyed its second victory of the IPL season. Skipper Pant, who stepped up to the plate after former DC captain Shreyas Iyer was pulled out due to a shoulder injury, has started getting used to the captaincy title and is now beginning to enjoy the pressure of wearing it.
“I’ve already started enjoying the captaincy but we were under pressure at the start because the wicket was not doing much and they had a good start,” Pant told Star Sports, after the match against Punjab Kings.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Despite Mayank Agarwal’s strong start of a half-century in just 25 balls, the PBKS side returned to the back foot after Shikhar Dhawan came in in the second half with a superb 92 off 49, picking up consecutive fours against Shami’s over but playing it safe as the side chased after a target of 196. According to Pant, Dhawan’s experience, as well as the bowlers’ attentiveness, came in handy as the side leaped to victory.
“Good job by our bowlers to keep them to 190. There are many things you can talk to with Shikhar but the end of the day what he’s given to the team is commendable,” said the 23-year-old skipper.
Also read: IPL 2021: Who is Lukman Meriwala, the Pacer Who Made His Debut for Delhi Capitals Against PBKS?
Talking about the team vibe, Pant revealed that he preferred his teammates to soak in the atmosphere and play to their fullest potential.
“I like to keep the environment light so that people enjoy their cricket and make the most of their opportunities,” he added.
The next head-to-head for the Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, April 20.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule