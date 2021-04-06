IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Just 121 Runs Away From Breaking Shreyas Iyer's Aggregate Record

Rishabh Pant will be leading the Delhi Capitals in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer in the 2021 edition of the IPL. The flamboyant Indian wicket-keeper batsman had an indifferent tournament last year and was not at his destructive best. However, he has been in the form of his life across formats in the last four months in Australia and the home series against England and will be raring to go in the upcoming season.

We look at some numbers from his career and a few milestones and records that he can potentially break during the course of the tournament. Hanuma Vihari Set for County Stint with Warwickshire 121: Pant needs just 121 runs to overhaul Shreyas Iyer and become the highest-scorer for the Delhi Capitals in the history of the IPL. With the latter not playing the tournament it provides Pant with a great opportunity to achieve the feat early in the competition. The left-hander has an aggregate of 2079 runs in 68 innings for the Capitals at an average of 35.23 and stunning strike rate of 151.97. His exploits include one hundred and 12 fifties.

151.97: Pant’s Batting Strike Rate for the Capitals is the third-highest (min. 200 runs) for the franchise after Chris Morris (160.52) and Virender Sehwag (160.32). He had a strike rate of 173.6 in the 2018 edition of the IPL. There is only one instance of a batsman aggregating 600-plus runs in a single season of the IPL at a strike rate higher than Pant’s in 2018 – Chris Gayle hammered 608 runs at a strike rate of 183.13 in 2011.

684: Pant has the record for the highest aggregate in a single edition by a Delhi Capitals’ batsman. He amassed a colossal 684 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 173.6 in the 2018 edition of the tournament. 103: Pant has the record for the maximum number of sixes by a Delhi Capitals’ batsman. He is followed by Virender Sehwag (85) and Shreyas Iyer (83). His frequency of hitting a six is the third-best in IPL history (min.100 sixes) only after Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. 7: Pant is just seven catches away from becoming the first wicket-keeper from the Capitals to reach the milestone of 50 dismissals behind the stumps. He already leads the pack with 43 dismissals and is followed by Dinesh Karthik (30).

