IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni’s Bromance Goes Viral; Watch Video

For all the speculations that float around regarding rifts in the team, ego clashes between the top players, two opposing camps within a team, etc., there is always that picture or a video or a moment of camaraderie that, for fans at least, bring a world of joy. Not to say, the rumors aren’t true always, because as we know, there is always something brewing in the backdrop that not many are privy to. But come IPL, these players are on opposing teams, but they seem to bond well. Be it the usual suspects Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma or anybody else the light banter that goes on is always amusing for the fans. And IPL 2021 has provided plenty of those already and making to the long list is India’s resident prankster Rishabh Pant, leading Delhi Capitals, and captain cool, CSK’s MS Dhoni.

The duo was seen to have some good time in the middle after the toss of Match 51 of IPL 2021 between Delhi and Chennai. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

As far as the match was concerned, Delhi Capitals did the rear double on CSK, beating them for the second consecutive time in the same season (league stages) in a hard-fought battle. The win assures DC a top two finish, thus assuring hem a place in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, CSK, with 18 points and one match to go, will be eying a win in the final game to assure their two top-two finish, with RCB closing in on them.

Ambati Rayudu’s unbeaten 55 carried Chennai Super Kings to 136/5 in 20 overs. Apart from a 70-run partnership between Rayudu and MS Dhoni, Chennai’s batting was lacklustre. Delhi put up an impressive show with the ball, with spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel sharing three wickets for just 38 runs, conceding no boundaries. Delhi got off to a good start, but slipped to Delhi slipped to 99/6 in 15 overs as Shardul Thakur dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhawan in the same over. Shimron Hetmyer welcomed Dwayne Bravo in the 18th over with boundaries slammed over bowler’s head followed by ball running to the rope after K Gowtham spilled a catch at long-on. In the next over, Hetmyer whacked a six over deep square leg off Hazlewood to bring the equation down to six in the final over. Bravo had Patel dismissed in the final over, driving straight to cover. Kagiso Rabada finished off in style with a clip through fine leg to seal a dramatic win for Delhi. Chasing 137, Delhi hunted down the target with two balls to spare and now sit on top of the points table.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 136/5 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 55 not out, Robin Uthappa 19, Axar Patel 2/18, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/20) lost to Delhi Capitals 139/7 in 19.4 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 39, Shimron Hetmyer 28 not out, Shardul Thakur 2/13, Ravindra Jadeja 2/28) by three wickets

