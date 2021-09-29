IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Nearly Knocks Down Dinesh Karthik With The Bat | Watch

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant’s presence on the field mostly guarantees action in some or the other form. On Tuesday, he nearly knocked Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik out. Thankfully, the latter ducked in time to avoid a nasty hit which could have probably knocked him out of the match.

During match no 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition, Pant wasn’t really at his best as he struggled to score runs freely. Batting in the 17th over,the DC skipper tried to go after a Varun Chakravarthy delivery, but the ball took an inside edge and bounced near the stumps. Since the ball bounced a little high,Pant tried to swat it away with his bat without realising Karthik was manning the wickets. However, Karthik got away by the thread of a hair to save himself, but the former KKR captain didn’t look amused with Pant’s act.

The 23-year-old checked on Karthik and apologised to his senior. Moments later, the two wicketkeepers had a laugh and went on to share a fist bump. While the incident may have looked funny on camera, Pant must know that such incidents could have been very dangerous for his KKR counterpart.

Watch it here:

As for the match, Pant scored 39 off 36 deliveries as his team posted 127/9 while batting first on a slow surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While he couldn’t score big in the match, he notched two milestones -reached 3,000 T20 runs and also became the leading run-scorer of the Delhi franchise in IPL. Pant now has 2,385 runs playing for DC, he breached the previous record held by legendary Virender Sehwag, who had scored 2,382 runs.

Despite some worrying moments, Eoin Morgan’s team chased down the modest total and won the match by three wickets remaining. It was a crucial win for KKR, as it gave them breathing space above the mid-table logjam.

