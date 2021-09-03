IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant, Not Shreyas Iyer, Will Lead Delhi Capitals-Report

Shreyas Iyer might be ready but when it comes to the position of captaincy, he doesn’t have the backing from senior management. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Pant will be retained as team skipper after 23-year-old led the franchise to the numero uno spot untill the IPL got suspended. Now, it has been learnt that Parth Jindal and Kiran Kumar Granthi—team promoters, are in no mood to change the winning combination set by the franchise.

“When contacted, Jindal refused to comment on the issue while Granthi, who is currently running the team as per the internal two-year rotation arrangement between owners, remained non-committal saying an announcement will be made when all members of the team, including coaches, assemble in Dubai,” the report stated.

Having missed out on the first half of the VIVO IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury, Delhi Capitals’ star batsman Shreyas Iyer is all set to feature in the remainder of the season, which is scheduled to begin from 19 September in UAE. Coming back from a five-month injury hiatus, Iyer is leaving no stone unturned during practice. He trained with the Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Pravin Amre for one week before the Delhi Capitals team arrived in Dubai on 21 August 2021.

“I am feeling on top of the world, to be honest. This was the thing I was eagerly waiting for. It’s never a bad feeling to be among the team. I came six days prior to the start of the practice sessions for the team, and I had two good games against the UAE team, so I just want to continue with the same momentum," expressed Iyer. The Mumbai-born player, who underwent surgery during the first half of the IPL 2021, spoke about his disappointment of being away from the game, “The feeling was very difficult to sit out and see my teammates play."

