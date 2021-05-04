- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant, Wasim Jaffer, RCB Among Others Wish Punjab Kings Skipper KL Rahul Speedy Recovery
Rahul is currently the second highest run-scorer of the tournament with 331 runs from seven games.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 4, 2021, 6:39 PM IST
Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) in-form captain KL Rahul underwent laparoscopic appendectomy, a minimally invasive surgery, after he suffered from several abdominal pains on Saturday and had to be transferred to a hospital. The doubts about the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman’s availability for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season were rife.
However, ESPNCricinfo confirmed the news of Rahul’s successful procedure and further revealed that he would be able to restart all activity after a week’s rest. While the tournament has suspended for now, Punjab Kings will make sure that their skipper is fit by the time IPL 2021 resumes.
The news of Rahul’s surgery came ahead of PBKS’s clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. The post shared on Twitter was captioned as “Praying for Rahul” and had all the details about their skipper’s medical emergency and his eventual hospitalisation.
Meanwhile, several players have come forward and wished Punjab Kings’ skipper a speedy recovery. Among the first was Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, who wished his “bro” and sent prayers for his “speedy recovery.”
PBKS co-owner urged fans with a heart emoji to wish Rahul a “quick recovery”.
Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer wrote that he was “gutted” to know about Rahul’s condition. But was sure that the comeback would be “stronger than the setback.”
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise wished Rahul a “speedy recovery” and they hope to see him “back on the field.”
Karnataka-born player and current Chennai Super Kings’ most expensive uncapped cricketer Krishnappa Gowtham too wished Rahul to “get well soon” and a“speedy recovery.”
Former cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra tweeted with a “get well soon” message.
Another former cricketer Vinay Kumar said the same.
Rahul is currently the second highest run-scorer of the tournament with 331 runs from seven games, which also includes four half-centuries. Meanwhile, the Punjab franchise announced Mayank Agarwal as stand-in skipper for the remainder of the IPL season in absence of Rahul.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule