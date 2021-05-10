IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant's Masterclass Helped Avesh Khan Remove MS Dhoni for a Duck

The IPL 2021 saw the emergence of quite a few youngsters, who stamped their authority and performed in the world’s biggest T20I league, against the best in the business. Delhi Capitals’ fast bowler Avesh Khan not only finished second in the list for the Purple Cap, but also managed to impress the selection committee for the upcoming tour to England.

His biggest moment in the tournament was when he dismissed MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis for ducks and returned with figures of 2/23. In an interaction with Indian Express, the bowler revealed that Rishabh Pant, skipper of the side helped him dismiss Dhoni.

“Only a few overs were left, and Pant knew Dhoni would try to hit out. But he also knew that Dhoni was playing after a gap of four months, and it won’t be easy for him. Pant told me to bowl just short of a length. I did just that. Dhoni tried to hit, but got an inside edge and was bowled,” Avesh told Indian Express.

Khan also revealed how Pant used signals between deliveries for bowling clues.

“When I was about to start my bowling run-up, I used to look at Pant. At that moment, the batsman is watching only me, and not anyone else. So, if Pant wants me to bowl a yorker, we have a sign for that. If he wants me to bowl wide outside off, I knew from his sign,” Avesh concluded.

All the hard-work by Khan finally paid off as he was called into the Indian team for the tour of England as a stand by bowler. India are due to play the WTC final there against New Zealand, and then a Test series against England.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, who both tested positive for Covid-19 during the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL), reached their homes in Chennai on Monday after serving mandatory quarantine in Ahmedabad.

The two were the first players to test positive for Covid-19. Following their positive tests, players from three other teams – Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad and Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad in New Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here