IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant’s One-handed Six Off Shardul Thakur During Qualifier 1 Between DC and CSK | Watch

The playoff round of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) started on Sunday with three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns with Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1. With some of the best players in the T20 cricket in action, the run flew at a high rate at the Dubai International Stadium and the spectators also witnessed some outrageous shots during the match.

And, one such incident took place during the 16th over of the match when Delhi was batting. Shardul Thakur started the over with a wide-ball. On the next ball of the match, Shimron Hetmyer took a single to rotate the strike and after that, viewers witnessed a Rishabh Pant special as the Delhi cricketer smashed Thakur for one-handed six.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Here is the video of Pant’s sensational six:

Put in to bat first, Delhi did not have a great start in the match as they lost their star opener, Shikhar Dhawan, in the fourth over of the match for the individual score of 7 runs. Batting at number 3, Shreyas Iyer also failed in making an impact with the bat as he managed to score 1 run off the 8 balls.

Promoted at number 4, spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel also failed in giving his side much needed momentum as he scored 10 runs off 11 balls before walking back to stands due to a run-out in the 10th over. To make the matters worse for Delhi, in the very next over of the match, Ravindra Jadeja removed a well-set Prithvi Shaw from the attack to left the DC side reeling at 80/4.

After that, Pant and Hetmyer took charge of Delhi’s batting and guided them to a modest total of 172 runs for the loss of five wickets.

However, it was not enough to keep Chennai from becoming the first finalist of IPL 2021 as they chased down the target of 172 with ease in 19.4 overs with four wickets to spare.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here