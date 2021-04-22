- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Eyes Revealed he Wasn't Rattled, Says MS Dhoni
The CSK skipper's many years of playing cricket have helped him use psychology in scoping out the feelings of his teammates
- IANS
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 5:46 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Wednesday said that his habit of applying psychology helped him in judging young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was having a poor run but came good on Wednesday as he scored 62 off 42 balls to play a key role in CSK’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
“Rutu showed his class in the last IPL. You always need to assess where he is mentally. Once when he was off guard, I asked him how are you feeling today. When you put a question like that, you wait for the reactions, you see what’s in his eyes,” said Dhoni after the match on Wednesday.
“There was enough in his reactions to suggest he wasn’t rattled. That’s what I’ve been doing all my life (applying psychology) but in a good way,” added Dhoni.
CSK had taken the early initiative and looked like they would cruise to a win. After making 220/3 in 20 overs, they reduced KKR to 31 for 5.
KKR at that point needed 190 off 88 balls.
However, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Dinesh Karthik played sensational knocks to take KKR within close range of CSK target. The trio brought the equation for KKR down to 45 off 24 balls.
Also read: KKR vs CSK Highlights: Pat Cummins Fifty in Vain as CSK Win By 18 Runs
“From the 16th over onwards, the contest was between the fast bowler and the batsman. You can’t do too much. Can’t put different field. It’s about you vs me. The side that has won is a side that has executed slightly better. But if they would’ve had more wickets, could’ve been different,” said Dhoni.
The CSK skipper, who also received the news of his parents getting admitted to hospital for Covid-19, said cricket had taught him to be humble and not take things easily.
“Have seen enough in cricket, always like to be humble. There’s no good reason if you have scored, the opposition can’t score. My lines to the players was that we have got good runs on the board but let’s be humble.”
