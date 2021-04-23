IPL 2021: Riyan Parag Brings Out MS Dhoni’s Signature ‘Helicopter shot’ Against RCB | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag on Friday played some beautiful shots during his 16-ball 25 cameo against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, what has got the netizens really interested is the MS Dhoni-esque helicopter shot which the Assam lad produced off the second ball of the 14th over, when the shuffled across at his crease and smashed a full-length delivery, bowled by Harshal Patel for a boundary through the mid-wicket region.

The only difference between Parag and Dhoni’s shot was that while the Chennai Super Kings skipper prefers the aerial route, the RR cricketer moved horizontally to collect valuable four runs for his side. However, after getting smashed for a four, Patel bounced back and dismissed Parag on his next ball.

Parag’s dismissal brought an end to his fighting 66-run stand with Shivam Dube.

The 19-year-old all-rounder walked to bat at number six in the 8th over, when Rajasthan was reeling at 43 for 4. Parag, along with Dube, inspired Rajasthan’s fight back in the game by forging a 66-run partnership for the fifth wicket. He scored 25 runs off 16 balls with the help of four fours. However, just when he started to do some damage control, he was removed by Patel. And soon, Dube followed suit.

Dube scored 46 runs off 32 balls. After their departure, Rahul Tewatia scored a blistering 40 off 23 balls, as Rajasthan huffed and puffed their way to 177 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.In response, RCB won the match by ten wickets with 21 balls to spare. For Bangalore, young Devdutt Padikkal starred with the bat as he scored his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Padikkal’s unbeaten 101-run knock off 52 balls was laced with 11 fours and six sixes. RCB skipper Virat Kohli also made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring72 runs off 42 balls.

