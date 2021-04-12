- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: WATCH - Riyan Parag Called Riyachandran Jadhav After Ball Against Chris Gayle
There are some bowlers in the modern game who use different angles for bowling. One remembers Kedar Jadhav bowling from so low a trajectory that he was often compared to Lasith Malinga. During the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, all-rounder Riyan Parag bowled a similar delivery, that raised everyone's eyebrows.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 12, 2021, 8:47 PM IST
There are some bowlers in the modern game who use different angles for bowling. One remembers Kedar Jadhav bowling from so low a trajectory that he was often compared to Lasith Malinga. During the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, all-rounder Riyan Parag bowled a similar delivery, that raised everyone’s eyebrows.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Is it Royal Challengers Bangalore, Is it Punjab Kings? Fans Left Confused After PBKS Sport New Jersey
Right after the delivery, the umpire went to have a word with him. According to the rules, a bowler can only lower his arm, to the length of his shoulder.
WATCH –
Talk about a low tactic – The almost underarm – I like this from Riyan Parag. #bowlersfightback #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/KzNMyDXoVf
— simon hughes (@theanalyst) April 12, 2021
Twitter went berserk after Parag pulled this off. Here are some of the reactions from the ball-
Is this legal?
— Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhishe77023536) April 12, 2021
I almost thought he slipped
— Piyu Kuul (@KuulPiyu) April 12, 2021
Riyachandran Jadhav
— Ayush 🏏 (@pacophile) April 12, 2021
Lord kedar trend setter.
— Hari Krishna (@HariKri63046024) April 12, 2021
— Amogh (@AmoghMoholkar) April 12, 2021
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer’s Wish for Punjab Kings’ Outing has a Salman Khan Connection
Meanwhile, KL Rahul is the most prolific scorer in the last few editions of the IPL. He has amassed more than 500 runs for Punjab Kings in each of the previous three seasons and has the highest aggregate of 1922 for any batsman between 2018 and 2020 in the competition. As Punjab Kings kicks off their campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai later today, we look at some of the numbers piled up by the stylish batsman in the IPL in the last few seasons and also some records and milestones he can surpass this season.
Rahul was the third-highest scorer with 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and strike rate of 158.41 including 6 fifties in 2018 – he was at his brutal and destructive best that season. Since then he has switched between the role of an anchor and an aggressor opening the innings for Punjab Kings. He had the second-highest aggregate in 2019 with 593 runs at 53.9 at a strike rate of 135.28 – his exploits included a hundred and six fifties.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule