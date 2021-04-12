IPL 2021: WATCH - Riyan Parag Called Riyachandran Jadhav After Ball Against Chris Gayle

There are some bowlers in the modern game who use different angles for bowling. One remembers Kedar Jadhav bowling from so low a trajectory that he was often compared to Lasith Malinga. During the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, all-rounder Riyan Parag bowled a similar delivery, that raised everyone’s eyebrows.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Is it Royal Challengers Bangalore, Is it Punjab Kings? Fans Left Confused After PBKS Sport New Jersey

Right after the delivery, the umpire went to have a word with him. According to the rules, a bowler can only lower his arm, to the length of his shoulder.

WATCH –

Talk about a low tactic – The almost underarm – I like this from Riyan Parag. #bowlersfightback #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/KzNMyDXoVf — simon hughes (@theanalyst) April 12, 2021

Twitter went berserk after Parag pulled this off. Here are some of the reactions from the ball-

Is this legal? — Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhishe77023536) April 12, 2021

I almost thought he slipped — Piyu Kuul (@KuulPiyu) April 12, 2021

Riyachandran Jadhav — Ayush 🏏 (@pacophile) April 12, 2021

Lord kedar trend setter. — Hari Krishna (@HariKri63046024) April 12, 2021

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer’s Wish for Punjab Kings’ Outing has a Salman Khan Connection

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is the most prolific scorer in the last few editions of the IPL. He has amassed more than 500 runs for Punjab Kings in each of the previous three seasons and has the highest aggregate of 1922 for any batsman between 2018 and 2020 in the competition. As Punjab Kings kicks off their campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai later today, we look at some of the numbers piled up by the stylish batsman in the IPL in the last few seasons and also some records and milestones he can surpass this season.

Rahul was the third-highest scorer with 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and strike rate of 158.41 including 6 fifties in 2018 – he was at his brutal and destructive best that season. Since then he has switched between the role of an anchor and an aggressor opening the innings for Punjab Kings. He had the second-highest aggregate in 2019 with 593 runs at 53.9 at a strike rate of 135.28 – his exploits included a hundred and six fifties.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here