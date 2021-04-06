IPL 2021: Riyan Parag Turns Tour guide for Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone-WATCH

Riyan Parag turned guide for England’s Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone as the duo roamed around the Rajasthan Royals’ hotel and saw the facilities in place for their stay during the Indian Premier League.Parag was seen playing billiards before Stokes and Livingstone arrived. Then, he took the Englishmen around the common areas, gym and ended the tour around the swimming pool area.

The youngster also said in a reply to the video posted by the Royals on their social media that Stokes and Livingstone were thrilled with his tour and had positive reviews to share.

https://twitter.com/ParagRiyan/status/1379091403565801473

Stokes, Jos Buttler and Livingstone joined up the Royals squad after the India-England series got over and didn’t have to undertake a seven-day quarantine because of their direct transfer from the secure bubble of the series.

Rajasthan, who unveiled their jersey in some style at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, will hope to shrug off their last position finish last season and aim for the playoffs this season.

They have let go of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson will lead a young side with the experience coming from the foreign recruits in the form of Stokes, Buttler, Jofra Archer and their INR 16.25 crore buy from the IPL 2021 auction in Chris Morris. South Africa’s David Miller will also provide his wealth of experience to the side along with Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman.

RR will also be banking on their youngsters in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Parag and Shivam Dube, whom they bought for INR 4.40 crore in the auction.

However, RR will have to deal with the absence of Archer for the initial phase of the tournament as the England pacer looks set to miss the first few games because of an elbow issue.The Royals will play their first match of the campaign against Punjab Kings on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here