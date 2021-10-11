IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa Had This to Say About Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings

A match-winning 63 off 44 balls from Robin Uthappa helped the Chennai Super Kings chase down the 172-runs total posted by the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals to reach their 9th IPL final. The top-order batter who had come as a replacement for Suresh Raina had not done enough in the few opportunities he got in the games ahead of the playoffs but MS Dhoni backed him and sent him in at 3 in the first qualifier. The Karnataka-based batter repaid Dhoni’s faith in style.

In the post-match interview with the broadcasters, Robin talked about this faith shown in him by the management. Talking about the secure environment provided to the players about their place in the side, Robin said, “I always maintain that this has been one of the most secure franchises going around and everyone feels secure within the group and I think that only makes a player only give that much more to the franchise.”

Robin also praised his previous side, Kolkata Knight Riders. “I really enjoyed myself there and felt really secure in that group."

Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL under Gautam Gambhir in 2014 with Robin scoring the most runs that season. Robin won the orange cap with 660 runs in the 2014 edition. He,specifying Gambhir’s name, can also mean his dissatisfaction with the franchise after the Southpaw left the team in 2018.

While Robin was retained by the Shahrukh Khan–owned team, he was eventually released in 2019.

His former captain Gambhir, too, has praised his former opening partner in a chat on Cricinfo, saying that he has the ability to score big at number 3. The former India captain also lauded Dhoni for backing Robin and sending him at 3.

CSK will face the winner of the second qualifier on October 15.

