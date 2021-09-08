IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa is all Excited for the Remaining Season

The anticipation around the second half of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is picking pace. The Chennai Super Kings team successfully completed their quarantine. They began training for the remainder of the season at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The MS Dhoni-led side is busy prepping, hoping to pick up the momentum from where they left before the tournament was suspended. New CSK recruit, batsman Robin Uthappa is also with the contingent gearing for September 19, when the season commences. Recently, he shared a photo on Instagram wearing the yellow jersey. He captioned the post, “Let’s Get Roaring.”

Last week, Uthappa’s wife Shheethal shared a post on Instagram. She posted a video which showed her son, Neale Nolan, Dhoni’s daughter Ziva and Suresh Raina’s daughter Gracia playing and having fun together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shheethal Robin Uthappa (@shheethalrobinuthappa)

CSK roped in Uthappa for Rs 3 crores at the auction for IPL 2021. After Shane Watson’s retirement, the franchise was looking for an opener. Uthappa was traded from the Rajasthan Royals. He expressed joy for CSK acquiring his services for the season saying, “I am very excited and proud to represent a team like CSK, happy the team has put faith in my ability and I am hopeful of a good season.”

CSK was placed in second position in the standings table with 10 points, when IPL was postponed earlier this year. They won five of the seven matches they played. Delhi Capitals played eight games and finished top of the table with 12 points. The Chennai-based outfit will face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on September 19 to kick off the UAE leg of this season. The second phase of the league phase concludes on October 8. Qualifier 1 and the final will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. Qualifier 2 and Eliminator will be played in Sharjah.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here