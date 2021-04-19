- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa's Son Looks Match Ready as CSK Gear up to Face Rajasthan Royals
Chennai are placed at the 4th spot on the IPL table with two points from as many games, while Rajasthan Royals are occupying the 5th spot.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 19, 2021, 6:06 PM IST
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, having won one and lost one, sit on the fourth position in the Indian Premier League points table. The three-time champion will take on the fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday. Ahead of the crunch clash, the Chennai-based franchise shared an adorable picture of batsman Robin Uthappa’s son, Neale Nolan Uthappa in the yellow jersey of Chennai on Twitter with the caption “Junior Cub Nolan ku #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
The image garnered over 28 thousand likes on Twitter with CSK fans pouring in love for Jr Uthappa
“The Jr Lion or should I say the CSK Cub is already getting ready to represent the lions in the future. Who better to learn from than his own dad, the most versatile batsman, who wears the yellow jersey. Do well young one, greatness awaits you!” a fan commented on the picture
The Jr or should I say the CSK Cub is already getting ready to represent the lions in the future.
Who better to learn from than his own dad, the most versatile batsman who wears the yellow jersey. Do well young one, greatness awaits you!
— Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) April 18, 2021
Another suggested that in seven years, much like his father, Jr Uthappa would be a household name. “7 years, he will be the king of all the kings!” he wrote.
Uthappa also shared the picture of his son in the franchise jersey from his Insta handle. The proud father also revealed that Nolan carries his kit everywhere with him.
View this post on Instagram
Chennai Super Kings face Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule