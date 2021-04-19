IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa's Son Looks Match Ready as CSK Gear up to Face Rajasthan Royals

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, having won one and lost one, sit on the fourth position in the Indian Premier League points table. The three-time champion will take on the fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday. Ahead of the crunch clash, the Chennai-based franchise shared an adorable picture of batsman Robin Uthappa’s son, Neale Nolan Uthappa in the yellow jersey of Chennai on Twitter with the caption “Junior Cub Nolan ku #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

The image garnered over 28 thousand likes on Twitter with CSK fans pouring in love for Jr Uthappa

“The Jr Lion or should I say the CSK Cub is already getting ready to represent the lions in the future. Who better to learn from than his own dad, the most versatile batsman, who wears the yellow jersey. Do well young one, greatness awaits you!” a fan commented on the picture

The Jr or should I say the CSK Cub is already getting ready to represent the lions in the future. Who better to learn from than his own dad, the most versatile batsman who wears the yellow jersey. Do well young one, greatness awaits you! — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) April 18, 2021

Another suggested that in seven years, much like his father, Jr Uthappa would be a household name. “7 years, he will be the king of all the kings!” he wrote.

Uthappa also shared the picture of his son in the franchise jersey from his Insta handle. The proud father also revealed that Nolan carries his kit everywhere with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROBIN UTHAPPA (@robinaiyudauthappa)

Chennai Super Kings face Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here