IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Asked Me to Stay Focused and Hit the Right Lengths: Rahul Chahar

Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Rahul Chahar said that captain Rohit Sharma asked him to bowl with confidence and hit the right lengths during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Chahar was instrumental in MI’s stunning win on Tuesday, running through the top four of the KKR batting lineup and ending the match with figures of 4/27.

Also Read: Intimidating Bowling To Dinesh Karthik & Andre Russell: Trent Boult

“Rohit told me that ‘bowl with the confidence and sometimes even I fail to read your ball so how would they. Stay focused and hit the right lengths’. I knew that spinner is gonna be a game-changer in this match. I had the confidence that I can do that,” Chahar said at the post-match press conference.

Also Read:RCB vs SRH – Virat Kohli vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Other Key Battles To Watch Out For

He ended a 72-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana as KKR were chasing 153 before dismissing Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan for single digit scores between the ninth and 13th overs. He then dismissed Rana as the match completely turned in MI’s favour.

Also Read: SRH vs RCB Preview – RCB Seek To Build Early Momentum on Slow Turner at Chepauk

Chahar also complimented fellow spinner Krunal Pandya for his spell of 1/13.

“We both bowled well. Krunal did not give many runs in his spell. In the last match it was not like this but this time there was help from the wicket for spinners. We will play the main role if we get these kinds of wickets,” Chahar said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here