IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batter to Score 1000 Runs Against One Franchise

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma has become the first batsman in the history of the Indian Premier League to score more than 1000 runs against one team. The 34-year-old achieved this feat in the match number 34 of the ongoing IPL 2021 when he hit a boundary to fine leg off Varun Chakravarthy.

Most IPL runs against a single franchise:

Rohit Sharma: 1000* runs against Kolkata Knight Riders David Warner: 943 runs against Punjab Kings David Warner: 915 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders Virat Kohli: 909 runs against Delhi Capitals Virat Kohli: 895 runs against Chennai Super Kings Shikhar Dhawan: 894 runs against Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Australian opener David Warner is the second in the list with 943 runs against Punjab Kings.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan has made no changes from the eleven which won against Royal Challengers Bangalore. “Bowling first worked well in the first game. Want to use the same formula. The wicket looks well put together. I think we can’t get complacent, sport has a funny way of biting you in the backside if you get ahead of yourself."

Rohit Sharma makes a return for Mumbai Indians, replacing Anmolpreet Singh. “Feeling good. Looking forward to the game. Certain basics of cricket that were missed, we need to do right. We have spoken about it and hopefully, we can execute.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, 5 Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, and Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma(captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult

(With IANS Inputs)

