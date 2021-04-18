IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Brings up Another Milestone, Surpasses MS Dhoni in this List

There is no match to Rohit Sharma’s hitting prowess when it comes to white-ball cricket. Even some of the best in the world struggle to display the sort of consistency, that Rohit does while taking on the bowlers. On Saturday, during the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rohit, during his innings of 32 reached yet another milestone, and that too a very significant one.

During the course of his innings, Rohit smashed a couple of sixes, which now takes him to the top of the list of Indian players with most maximums in the IPL. He overtook MS Dhoni tally of 266. Also in the list are Virat Kohli – 201, Suresh Raina – 198, Robin Uthappa – 163.

That’s not it, Rohit also reached the landmark of 4000 runs as T20 skipper.

Meanwhile, in their previous match Mumbai Indians (MI) rallied to pull off a 10-run win as profligate Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsmen threw away their wickets to make a mess of a modest 152-run target in an Indian Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday. After Andre Russell’s five-wicket haul in just two overs (5/15) helped KKR bowl out a power-packed MI for 152 in 20 overs, KKR batsmen lost the plot despite getting off to a flying start.

At one stage, KKR were 104/2 and needed just 49 runs off 43 balls with a victory looking like a formality. A solid half-century by opener Nitish Rana (57 off 47), his second successive fifty in this IPL, had given KKR a perfect start. His 72-run opening stand with Shubman Gill (33) had pushed MI bowlers’ backs to the wall.

