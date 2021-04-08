IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Features in Dream11 Advertisement Titled ‘Team Hai Toh Mazaa Hai’

With the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner, all the franchises, players, and sponsors are coming up with unique ideas including interesting advertisements, posts, memes, and graphics on their respective social media handles to increase engagement and create a buzz.

In the same light, India’s vice-captain in the limited-overs format and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma collaborated with fantasy sports platform, Dream11 to make a fun-filled advertisement that managed to attract the attention of the fans. The entertaining advertisement titled, “Team Hai Toh Mazaa Hai” showed Rohit planning to play gully cricket with his friends.

The video portrays that the MI skipper along with his friends makes a collective effort to remove the water collected in their playing area due to rain. The advertisement is made to promote Dream11 and was shared by Rohit on his official Facebook handle as he tagged his Mumbai Indians teammates including Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya.

Coming to IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians will kickstart their campaign in the elite tournament with a thrilling affair against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The team will be hoping to start their run in the T20 Extravaganza on a winning note and defend their title to become the only team in the history of the Indian Premier League to win the IPL trophy thrice in a row.

As far as Rohitis concerned, he last featured in a cricket match during the third One Day International of the three-match series against England in Pune. While the opening batsman was in spectacular form in the four-match Test series against the same opponents, he failed to repeat the same in the T20Is and ODIs. Thus, the skipper will be eager to take the field in IPL 2021 and regain his lost form.

