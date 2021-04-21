IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Maintaining Slow Over-rate Against Delhi Capitals

The clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals didn’t prove to be a very fruitful one for the former as they not only lost the match by six wickets, but also skipper Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate. An IPL media advisory read, “Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Gives An Update on His Fitness After Match Against Delhi Capitals

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh.”

Meanwhile, Leg-spinner Amit Mishra’s four wickets for 24 runs helped Delhi Capitals (DC) ease to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in an Indian Premier League match here at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday night.

The win put DC second on the points table, just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While both teams have six points, RCB is ahead on net run rate.

Mishra’s haul helped DC restrict MI to 137/9 in 20 overs. It was a total that was too low for MI to defend as Shikhar Dhawan’s 45 (42 balls, 5x4s, 1×6) and Steve Smith’s 33 (29 balls, 4x4s) stabilised DC innings after the early loss of Prithvi Shaw.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard Gives Shikhar Dhawan a ‘Mankad’ Warning in MI vs DC Match

Rohit had a decent outing with the bat though, as he struck 44 from just 30 balls, and also hit three sixes in his innings. Mumbai with another loss, are not fourth on the points table, while Delhi has progressed to the second.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here