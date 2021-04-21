IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Gives An Update on His Fitness After Match Against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was not seen on the field in their match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, which they lost by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Kieron Pollard led MI in Rohit’s absence.

Rohit gave an update on his fitness, saying he only had a ‘niggle’, which should be okay soon. He didn’t specify where he was having the niggle. Rohit had made 44 off 30 batting first.

“It’s just a small niggle, should be okay,” he said at the post-match presentation.

MI slipped from 67 for 1 to 84 for 6, and Rohit was not pleased with the middle order.

“After the start we got, I thought we could have batted well in the middle overs, which we didn’t do. We didn’t capitalise on the start in the powerplay, which we failed to do again.

“Credit to Delhi bowlers – they kept the pressure up and kept taking wickets. We knew dew was going to come in. We saw in the last few games that it’s not that difficult to grip the ball. Dew is not really the factor. You need to play smart cricket to win which we did not do today.”

Amit Mishra was the destroyer, picking up 4 wickets for just 24 runs. After picking up the Man of the Match award, he said:

“Just tried to bowl good areas, just try to take wickets. Different bowlers have different styles. My style is to bowl slow in the air. Don’t want to change much, sometimes the speed maybe. It’s hard to explain, but I try to understand the wicket and bowl like that.”

“They (the big hitters) are winners for MI and so I always go for wickets against these guys initially. They take some time and then attack, so I wanted to go for wickets.”

