- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Hails 'Very Attacking Bowler' Piyush Chawla
Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan also spoke highly of the leg-spinner.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 7:57 AM IST
In the auctions for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, defending champions Mumbai Indians acquired the services of veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla by shelling out INR 2.40 crores. The buy by MI came as a surprise for many as the five-time champions already have a competent leg-spinner in the form of Rahul Chahar, alongside the spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
With the T20 Extravaganza starting today, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma revealed the strategy behind picking Piyush in their squad. Rohit reckoned that his association with the leg-spinner dates back to their U-19 days. Further, the skipper lavished praises on the 32-year-old saying that Piyush is a very attacking bowler and his knowledge and experience will come in handy for the team.
Virat Kohli Says Thought of Leaving RCB has Never Crossed his Mind
“I have played with Piyush since U-19 days and I know he is a very attacking bowler which is something we wanted in our spin bowling department. He is one of the highest wicket-takers in the IPL. He knows the format and opposition, he knows the players,” Rohit said in a video posted on the official Twitter account of Mumbai Indians.
🗣️ "With his experience, I'm sure he'll be able to mentor all these spinners we have in the squad." – @ImZaheer
Our #OneFamily describe the qualities which Piyush Chawla will bring to our squad! 💙#MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/EmJakZz7hU
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 8, 2021
Further in the video, Mumbai Indians’ Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan also spoke highly of the leg-spinner saying that the presence of Piyush will help young guys like Chahar in dealing with situations under pressure. He hopes that the 32-year-old will be able to play the role of mentor for other spinners in the squad.
“He has been bowling with the new ball so that has also been a point of discussion when we were looking at finding that experienced leg-spinner. We also have Rahul Chahar in the team who is an upcoming young talent. He has a big role to play and hopefully, will be able to mentor other spinners in the squad,” said Zaheer.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule