- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma in Awe of Suryakumar Yadav's Effortless Batting
Rohit Sharma is all praises for Suryakumar Yadav for his fearless batting considering the fact that MA Chidambaram pitch was tough for batsmen to play strokes
- IANS
- Updated: April 14, 2021, 8:36 AM IST
Rohit Sharma praised Suryakumar Yadav for his fearless batting even though the Mumbai Indians skipper considered the pitch at the MA Chidambaram tough for batsmen to play strokes from the word go.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
“I think Yadav is carrying that form that he had when he played for India. He is very fearless when he bats. When he plays those shots, it doesn’t look like he’s taking risks. Those are cricketing shots. We need a guy who bats fearlessly,” said Rohit after the match.
Rohit, who scored 43 off 32 balls and shared a 76-run second wicket partnership with Yadav added that Chennai pitch is different from the one at Wankhede where the second batch of matches are taking place.
Michael Vaughan Surprised at Rajasthan Royals’ Tactics of Using Jos Buttler
“Definitely, it is not easy on this pitch. A set batsman needs to carry on for as long as possible. The trend in Chennai is when the new batsman comes in, it becomes hard to go from ball one, unlike Wankhede,” added Rohit.
The 33-year-old paid compliments to his bowlers for their fightback.
“Anyone who came to bowl at different stages wanted to put their hand up and do something for the team. We can take a lot of confidence from this game. There were lots of positives,” he said before singling out leg-spinner Rahul Chahar whose four for 27 included the top four batsmen of the KKR line-up.
“KKR batted brilliantly in the first six overs. But once the powerplay was gone, the way Rahul came and got wickets — that was crucial. And Krunal at the end was also crucial. I can praise all the bowlers, honestly,” he said.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule